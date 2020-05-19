Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murano Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM
Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Medford, MA.
Dr. Murano Jr works at
Dr. Murano Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Doctor Of Podiatry Medicines101 Main St Ste 207, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 396-0120
-
2
Winchester Hospital Blood Gas Laboratory41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 279-2158
-
3
Tufts Medical Center Community Care, ENT585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 620-4903
-
4
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 213-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murano Jr?
Dr. Murano is an amazing Podiatric Physician and Surgeon.
About Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1902809411
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murano Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murano Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murano Jr works at
Dr. Murano Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murano Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murano Jr speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murano Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.