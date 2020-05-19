See All Podiatrists in Medford, MA
Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM

Podiatry
Map Pin Small Medford, MA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM

Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. 

Dr. Murano Jr works at Doctor Of Podiatry Medicines in Medford, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA and Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murano Jr's Office Locations

    Doctor Of Podiatry Medicines
    101 Main St Ste 207, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 396-0120
    Winchester Hospital Blood Gas Laboratory
    41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 279-2158
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care, ENT
    585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 620-4903
    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 213-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 19, 2020
    Dr. Murano is an amazing Podiatric Physician and Surgeon.
    — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1902809411
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Murano Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murano Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murano Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murano Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murano Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murano Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

