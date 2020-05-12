Dr. Nanko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Nanko, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Nanko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Dr. Nanko works at
Locations
Activecare Medical919 W Jackson St, Muncie, IN 47305 Directions (765) 288-3276
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Ascension St. Vincent Clay Hospital1206 E National Ave, Brazil, IN 47834 Directions (812) 442-2500
Integra Specialty Hospital2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3366MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always have a very pleasant experience With the procedures I have had I trust him to deal with my back issues
About Dr. Raymond Nanko, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanko.
