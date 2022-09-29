Overview of Dr. Raymond O'Hara, DPM

Dr. Raymond O'Hara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. School College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. O'Hara works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.