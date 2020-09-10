See All Podiatrists in Boerne, TX
Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Boerne, TX
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM

Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Oliviero works at Crystal Podiatry - Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Spring Branch, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliviero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Podiatry Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM
    136 Old San Antonio Rd Ste 305, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 816-5559
  2. 2
    www.crystalpodiatryinfo.com
    1818 S New Braunfels Ave # 206, San Antonio, TX 78210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 533-3668
  3. 3
    Crystal Podiatry - Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM
    20079 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 1225, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 496-3338
  4. 4
    Crystal Podiatry - Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM
    20475 State Highway 46 W Ste 270, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 885-2733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Sep 10, 2020
    They always manage to squeeze my daughter in and are very caring when dealing with her fears. Very personable.
    — Sep 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM
    About Dr. Raymond Oliviero, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053368332
    Education & Certifications

    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
