Dr. Raymond Paolini Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Paolini Jr, MD
Dr. Raymond Paolini Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Paolini Jr works at
Dr. Paolini Jr's Office Locations
Center for Urologic Research of Wny LLC6645 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-6224
Millard Fillmore Surgery Center LLC215 Klein Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-6224
Sisters of Charity Hospital2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1000
ENT Care Of Western NY37 Professional Pkwy, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 634-6224
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paolini provided a great experience! He was very knowledgeable and I enjoyed getting to know him. My problem was accurately diagnosed. He’s very thorough and really makes sure they check for everything and anything before coming to a conclusion. I was then treated for a few weeks and my issue went away. His staff is also friendly and courteous. Highly recommended if you want a doctor who looks for the least invasive treatment options, as opposed to others who opt for surgeries or other procedures too quickly. Thank you Dr Paolini!
About Dr. Raymond Paolini Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Paolini Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paolini Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paolini Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paolini Jr works at
Dr. Paolini Jr has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paolini Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Paolini Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paolini Jr.
