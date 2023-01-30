Overview of Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD

Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital



Dr. Pastore works at Center for Blood Disorders in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.