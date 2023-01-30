Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD
Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital
Dr. Pastore works at
Dr. Pastore's Office Locations
Center for Blood Disorders425 East 61st Street 8th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Lower Manhattan Hematology & Oncology156 William Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a routine physical with my GP and was shocked with the results of my liver stats having never had any prior issues. My GP sent me to see Dr. Pastore who has a lovely demeanor was non- alarmist (just what I needed) and very supportive. He sent me for a follow up ultrasound and a panoply of additional blood screenings before coming up with his diagnosis. I’m very grateful my GP referred me to Dr. Pastore.
About Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Italian
- 1124027487
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastore accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastore works at
Dr. Pastore has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pastore speaks Italian.
271 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore.
