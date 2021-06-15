Overview of Dr. Raymond Paxton, MD

Dr. Raymond Paxton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|University of Oregon Health Science Center School of Medicine, Portland, OR and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Paxton works at Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Circle C in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.