Dr. Raymond Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Phillips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Group of Naples PA1064 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-1186
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Clearly competent and capable!
About Dr. Raymond Phillips, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.