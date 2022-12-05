Dr. Raymond Poliakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Poliakin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Poliakin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
Dr. Poliakin works at
Locations
Lauren A Poliakin MD227 W Janss Rd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4814Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona PHCS
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poliakin delivered my first son and I had an exceptional experience with him. I came in for an emergency C-section and Dr. Poliakin was calm and kind and helped ease my nerves. He delivered my baby safely and was wonderful throughout the entire procedure. He is extremely professional and thoughtful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Raymond Poliakin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1386707636
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
