Dr. Raymond Poor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Poor, MD
Dr. Raymond Poor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Roseville, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, North Memorial Health and United Hospital.
Dr. Poor works at
Dr. Poor's Office Locations
Roseville Clinic2085 Rice St, Roseville, MN 55113 Directions (651) 489-9035
Maplewood Heights1725 Legacy Pkwy E Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 748-7989
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- North Memorial Health
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poor approach in dealing with me has been of a consistent care and a learning education. I would recommend Dr. Poor to anyone in need. He has an excellent bedside manner and well treats me with care and expertise.
About Dr. Raymond Poor, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730106576
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Nephrology
