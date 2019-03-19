Overview of Dr. Raymond Poor, MD

Dr. Raymond Poor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Roseville, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, North Memorial Health and United Hospital.



Dr. Poor works at Kidney Specialists of Minnesota PA in Roseville, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.