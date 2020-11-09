Overview of Dr. Raymond Press, MD

Dr. Raymond Press, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Press works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.