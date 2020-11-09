See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Raymond Press, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Press, MD

Dr. Raymond Press, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Press works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Press' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    3965 5th Ave Ste 430, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 291-9285
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Press is the most knowledgeable rheumatologist that I've seen. He takes time to answer questions and explain what is happening with my autoimmune disease.
    Christine Wells — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. Raymond Press, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1215991302
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Press has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Press accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Press works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Press’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

