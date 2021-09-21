Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD
Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Ragland's Office Locations
Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 983-4263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ragland genuinely listens to what you have to say and delivered a proper diagnosis and treatment every time in my experiences
About Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962597328
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
- howard university hospital
- BETHESDA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragland has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.