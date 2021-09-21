See All Hand Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD

Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Ragland works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ragland's Office Locations

    Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office
    200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-4263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Ragland genuinely listens to what you have to say and delivered a proper diagnosis and treatment every time in my experiences
    MY experiences — Sep 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962597328
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • howard university hospital
    • BETHESDA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
    • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Ragland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ragland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragland works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ragland’s profile.

    Dr. Ragland has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

