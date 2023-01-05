Overview

Dr. Raymond Ramirez, DO is a Dermatologist in Fern Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Ramirez works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Casselberry in Fern Park, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

