Dr. Raymond Raven, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (44)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Raven, MD

Dr. Raymond Raven, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Raven works at Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raven's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists
    2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 116, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 841-3936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 29, 2021
    Doctor Raven was absolutely fantastic!
    Chand Du — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Raymond Raven, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932199478
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • UCSF Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University Of California Irvine School Of Biology
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Raven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raven accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Raven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raven works at Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Raven’s profile.

    Dr. Raven has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Raven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

