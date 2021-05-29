Dr. Raymond Raven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Raven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Raven, MD
Dr. Raymond Raven, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Raven works at
Dr. Raven's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 116, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 841-3936
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Raven was absolutely fantastic!
About Dr. Raymond Raven, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932199478
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- UCSF Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of California Irvine School Of Biology
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raven accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raven has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raven speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Raven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.