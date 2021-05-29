Overview of Dr. Raymond Raven, MD

Dr. Raymond Raven, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Raven works at Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.