Dr. Raymond Reich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Reich, MD
Dr. Raymond Reich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital.
Reich Medical Surgical Eye Care1807 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 332-6200
Reich Medical Surgical Eye Care1575 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Reich performed surgery on my eyes. I had over a dozen interactions with staff, from phone calls to email to in-person and it has been excellent. My two surgeries were scheduled a few months out, but once I asked for earlier dates, they noted that and rebooked me when there were cancellations. People cancel all the time for health reasons, didn't pass covid test (req ahead of surgery), etc. They need to know you want earlier dates to get the insurance paperwork rolling. Wait time is long, can be a couple of hours, but Fridays were shorter. Street parking was hard to find unless i guess if you arrive right after street cleaning. My post-ops appts had very little wait time. I had lots of tests done before surgery. The doctor was very personable and replied to emails and calls, addressing my concerns. I found Dr. Reich through a friend. I hesitated b/w him and Manhattan doctors. When my primary dr also said he is great I got it done by him instead, and it had been excellent
About Dr. Raymond Reich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1578541652
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
