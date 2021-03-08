Dr. Raymond Roberts, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Roberts, DPM
Dr. Raymond Roberts, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV.
Lakeside Family Foot Care3400 Kauai Ct Ste 100, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 825-2533
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Roberts for 2 years. I was referred to him by my husband. He is not the first podiatrist I've seen in Reno, but he is the last. Dr. Roberts has a great demeanor. He is very kind and explains my issues to me in a way that I fully understand. He performed surgery on both of my ankles recently and provided great follow-up care. His office is pleasant to visit - his staff always make me feel welcome and the office is always clean.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1942352760
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
