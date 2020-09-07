Overview of Dr. Raymond Rock, MD

Dr. Raymond Rock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rock works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in West Chester, OH with other offices in Fairfield Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.