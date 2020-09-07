Dr. Raymond Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Rock, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Rock, MD
Dr. Raymond Rock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rock's Office Locations
Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-7010
Group Health3145 Hamilton Mason Rd # 200, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 246-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took care of business, efficiently, courteously and caringly .
About Dr. Raymond Rock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
