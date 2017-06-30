Overview of Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD

Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center



Dr. Roffi works at Raymond P Roffi, MD, PC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.