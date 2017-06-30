See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD

Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Roffi works at Raymond P Roffi, MD, PC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roffi's Office Locations

    Raymond P Roffi, MD, PC
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 107, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3710

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Specialty Hospital
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 30, 2017
    Dr. Roffi was very straight forward and to the point. He presented my options and we proceeded from there. He was very professional and I really appreciate that.
    Gabrielle in Chandler, Az — Jun 30, 2017
    About Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roffi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roffi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roffi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roffi works at Raymond P Roffi, MD, PC in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Roffi’s profile.

    Dr. Roffi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roffi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roffi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roffi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roffi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roffi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

