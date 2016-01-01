Overview of Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD

Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, South Pointe Hospital and West Medical Center.



Dr. Salomone works at Mentor Medical Office Building in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.