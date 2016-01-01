See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Raymond Sandler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Sandler, MD

Dr. Raymond Sandler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sandler works at Raymond Sandler, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandler's Office Locations

    Raymond Sandler, MD
    1136 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Raymond Sandler, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • Male
  • 1396757704
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Mt Sinai Med Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raymond Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sandler works at Raymond Sandler, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sandler’s profile.

Dr. Sandler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.