Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Schettino works at North Fulton Ear Nose and Throat in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.