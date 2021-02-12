See All Plastic Surgeons in Strongsville, OH
Dr. Raymond Seballos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Strongsville, OH
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Seballos, MD

Dr. Raymond Seballos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Seballos works at Dr. Raymond Seballos in Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seballos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Docere Aesthetic Center
    10633 Pearl Rd Ste 2, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 268-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  Excision
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 12, 2021
    5/5/05 abdomnioplasty
    Kat — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Raymond Seballos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851356117
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Seballos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seballos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seballos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seballos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seballos works at Dr. Raymond Seballos in Strongsville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Seballos’s profile.

    Dr. Seballos has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seballos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Seballos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seballos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seballos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seballos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

