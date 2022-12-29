See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (80)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Mercy, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Sekula works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Trigeminal Nerve Block and Skull Base Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Upmc Hamot
  • Upmc Mercy
  • Upmc Northwest
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Trigeminal Nerve Block
Skull Base Surgery
Brain Surgery
Trigeminal Nerve Block
Skull Base Surgery

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Sekula graciously agreed to see me, without an appointment, after he completed his last consultation of the day. After five years of ever-increasing trigeminal neuralgia pain and countless doses of medicines that had ceased working, I found myself talking to a very knowledgeable, professional, kind and caring doctor. Confidence was immediate. The official diagnosis and treatment, (Microvascular decompression of the trigeminal nerve) were arrived at only after a very thorough discussion regarding the history and symptoms of my condition as well as further medical imaging. And now, recovery seems surreal. Free from pain, I have my life back again. Many thanks, Dr. Sekula, to you and your wonderful team of professionals!
    Terri C. — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Latin
    • 1942363445
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sekula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sekula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sekula works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sekula’s profile.

    Dr. Sekula has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Trigeminal Nerve Block and Skull Base Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

