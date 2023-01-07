See All General Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Raymond Sheppard Jr, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (204)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Sheppard Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.

Dr. Sheppard Jr works at General Surgery Associates PC in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Associates PC
    4704 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 880-4510
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyp of Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Spleen Tumor Chevron Icon
Splenomegaly Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 204 ratings
    Patient Ratings (204)
    5 Star
    (202)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2023
    I am very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Sheppard. He took time to discuss with me the surgery and what to expect afterwards. On the day of the surgery, he made me and my wife feel at ease in pre-op, explained what would be happening, and prayed with us. Given the way I've responded since the surgery, I think I can safely attest to the quality of his work. If I need future surgery in any of his specialties, I won't hesitate to return to Dr. Sheppard.
    — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Raymond Sheppard Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497743066
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • Caraway Methodist Med Ctr-Birmingham, Al
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Sheppard Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheppard Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard Jr works at General Surgery Associates PC in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sheppard Jr’s profile.

    204 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

