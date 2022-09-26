Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raymond Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Sherman, MD
Dr. Raymond Sherman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
David S. Blumenthal M.d. and Lawrence A. Inra M.d.llp407 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 879-8245
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
I have never met a doctor who has shown more care, empathy and human kindness than Dr. Sherman.
About Dr. Raymond Sherman, MD
- Nephrology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1588700496
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.