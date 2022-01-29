Dr. Raymond Sjaarda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sjaarda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Sjaarda, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Sjaarda, MD
Dr. Raymond Sjaarda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Sjaarda's Office Locations
Retina Specialists6569 N Charles St Ste 605, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sjaarda is an outstanding doctor. My spouse and I trust him completely. He gave me back my sight in both eyes on separate occasions. He is an expert in his field and has a wonderfully gentle, kind and calming demeanor. One must occasionally wait for a bit for a regular checkup because Dr. Sjaarda does, thankfully, take an emergency (a possible detaching retina) ahead of regularly scheduled appointments, as in that emergency situation, every minute unaddressed could mean further or total loss of vision. Please, emergency patients, I happily concede my place in the appointment line to you. Having been rushed to the front of 'the line' myself, I viscerally understand the importance of someone in potentially dire need, going ahead of me. I just find myself hoping that their vision, like my own, is attended to in time for Dr. Sjaarda to be able to come to their aid. IMO he is absolutely a Top Doc. I'm so grateful to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Raymond Sjaarda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
