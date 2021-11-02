Overview of Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM

Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.



Dr. Smith works at Central Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Center of Edmond in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.