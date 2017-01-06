Dr. Stadiem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Stadiem, MD
Dr. Raymond Stadiem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Charlotte Medical Clinic10650 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-3960
Carolinas Healthcare System Diabetes Care4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 355-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Dr. Stadium is one of the only physicians we have encountered who is passionate about the quality of care that he gives. If you have questions, he is quick to respond. Dr. Stadiem will either respond by email or by phone, if necessary even after hours. Dr. Stadiem is one of the best there is!
About Dr. Raymond Stadiem, MD
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
