Overview of Dr. Raymond Stefanich, MD

Dr. Raymond Stefanich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Stefanich works at Orthopaedic Assocs Rochester in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.