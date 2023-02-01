Overview of Dr. Raymond Thal, MD

Dr. Raymond Thal, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Thal works at Washington Sports Medicine Institute in Bethesda, MD with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.