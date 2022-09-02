Dr. Raymond Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raymond Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Raymond M. Thomas M.d. PC199 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-2520
F. F. Thompson Hospital350 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 396-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas is awesome !! He’s very experienced skilled and you’re in best hands with dr Thomas and his staff are so nice helpful. I’m Going to dr Thomas at least 7yrs maybe more. He helped figure out what no other surgeon did !!! Without him my health wouldn’t be good especially being in luekemia remission. I’m grateful a client referred him wow in 2010 !
About Dr. Raymond Thomas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.