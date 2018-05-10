Dr. Raymond Tuoti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuoti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Tuoti, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Tuoti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Llp60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
A top-notch physician with a great bedside manner, explains procedures fully and shares outcomes intelligently.
About Dr. Raymond Tuoti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuoti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuoti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuoti has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuoti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuoti.
