Dr. Raymond Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Sheldon W. Paul MD PC517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4694
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Recently I was a patient of Dr Turners. He is an excellent doctor! He was very caring answering all my questions and explaining my health options. He gave me all the time I needed to feel comfortable with my decisions. His professionalism, knowledge, and urgency to get me taken care of was awesome! Dr Turners staff are friendly and efficient. I could not be happier with my surgery outcome, I am healing quickly. I highly recommend. Dr Turner!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- University Med Center Southern Nv
- University of Arizona
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Uterine Fibroids and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turner speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.