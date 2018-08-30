Overview of Dr. Raymond Turner, MD

Dr. Raymond Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Turner works at Turner Gynecological Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Uterine Fibroids and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.