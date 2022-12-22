Overview

Dr. Raymond Vallera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wright State Univ and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Vallera works at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.