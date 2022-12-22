Dr. Raymond Vallera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Vallera, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Vallera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wright State Univ and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. Vallera works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving1901 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 496-1100
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants701 Tuscan Dr Ste 110, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 496-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallera?
Dr. Vallera really listens. He demonstrates that he understands what I say to him about my symptoms and how I would like to approach my treatment. I always get a copy of his notes about the visit.
About Dr. Raymond Vallera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922084888
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Med Center
- Wright State Univ
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallera works at
Dr. Vallera has seen patients for Nausea, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.