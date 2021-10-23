See All Neurosurgeons in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (414)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD

Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Walkup works at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Holly Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walkup's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hosp Dba Perimeter North Medical Assoc
    900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cumming Office
    1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 345, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Axion Spine and Neurosurgery
    4165 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 170, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 579-3962
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Holly Springs
    684 Sixes Rd Ste 110, Holly Springs, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Acoustic Neuroma
Acupuncture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Acoustic Neuroma
Acupuncture

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 414 ratings
    Patient Ratings (414)
    5 Star
    (331)
    4 Star
    (42)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326224007
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walkup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walkup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walkup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    414 patients have reviewed Dr. Walkup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walkup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walkup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walkup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

