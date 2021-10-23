Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walkup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD
Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Walkup works at
Dr. Walkup's Office Locations
1
Northside Hosp Dba Perimeter North Medical Assoc900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (404) 256-2633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cumming Office1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 345, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 256-2633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Axion Spine and Neurosurgery4165 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 170, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (470) 579-3962Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Holly Springs684 Sixes Rd Ste 110, Holly Springs, GA 30115 Directions (404) 256-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 2016 II went to see Dr. Walkup about my back. I needed surgery then but I was caring for my mother who had dementia so I couldn’t at that time. My mother passed and I had surgery in June 2019. Dr. Walkup was my doctor and I feel that he was a gift from GOD. Dr Walkup and his staff took such good care of me I can never thank them enough and I have not had any problems with my back
About Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326224007
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham - M.D.
- Florida State University
- Neurosurgery
