Overview of Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD

Dr. Raymond Walkup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Walkup works at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Holly Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.