Dr. Raymond Washington Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Washington Jr, MD
Dr. Raymond Washington Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Washington Jr's Office Locations
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 215-2518
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Washington to everyone. He is a brilliant Doctor. he is a caring and well-diagnosing disease. I had the wrong information on my chart about my cancer; he clarified everything and helped me to make the right decision for my case.
About Dr. Raymond Washington Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Washington Jr works at
