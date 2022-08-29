Dr. Raymond Wee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Wee, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Wee, MD
Dr. Raymond Wee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Wee works at
Dr. Wee's Office Locations
-
1
Gregg T Kokame MD98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 650, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-8928
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wee?
I have seen several different retina specialists for my ongoing eye issue and I prefer Dr. Wee over all. I always feel like I am getting the best diagnosis, analysis of my tests and treatment. He is easy to talk to, explains things in layman's terms, always asks if I have any further questions and is very thorough. I trust his excellent care and the best part is, my condition is improving. I also appreciate that he and his excellent staff travel to Kauai to care for so many.
About Dr. Raymond Wee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104980382
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Retina Institute|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wee works at
Dr. Wee has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.