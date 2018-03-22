See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO

Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Westbrook Jr works at Baptist Health Primary Care | Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westbrook Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Primary Care | Delray Beach
    237 George Bush Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Mar 22, 2018
I have been very pleased with Dr. Westbrook. I have been most impressed with the time and thoroughness of any exam that I have had and that I feel he fully discusses any issue or question that I have. Before my choosing Dr. Westbrook, I happened to know some other doctors who knew him, were in medical school, internships and residency with him and they spoke very highly of him as well. He is also a personal physician for some friends and other relatives and they also highly recommended him.
Stephen in Arlington — Mar 22, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO
About Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437103520
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westbrook Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Westbrook Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Westbrook Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Westbrook Jr works at Baptist Health Primary Care | Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Westbrook Jr’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Westbrook Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westbrook Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westbrook Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westbrook Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

