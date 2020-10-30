Overview of Dr. Raymond White, MD

Dr. Raymond White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Maine Medical Center Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Care in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.