Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD
Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Whitted works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Whitted's Office Locations
-
1
Raymond W Whitted MD Mph LLC8585 Sunset Dr Ste 108, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 608-4504
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitted?
A family member recommended Dr. Raymond W Whitted to me and it has been a wonderful experience. I suffer from heavy periods and had not seen a GYN in 5 years.. From the moment I stepped into the office I felt safe, and understood Dr. Whitted ran different test on me to make sure everything was O.K. from the regular pap to even u/s they accommodated to my work schedule making it a breeze to schedule all the necessary appointments. I had a biopsy done and they held my hand thru it (literally) providing me the emotional support since it is a rather scary situation. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the office staff. I highly recommend Dr. Whitted he is empathetic and truly dedicated to make his patients feel comfortable and cared for. The office manager Armando is amazing he reassures patients, explains everything also, and makes the patients as well as the doctor feel cared for. Iracema is also an angel she works to to facilitate everything and makes scheduling a breeze .
About Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407940414
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitted has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitted accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitted works at
Dr. Whitted speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitted. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.