Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD

Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Whitted works at Raymond W Whitted MD Mph LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitted's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond W Whitted MD Mph LLC
    8585 Sunset Dr Ste 108, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 608-4504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 14, 2020
    A family member recommended Dr. Raymond W Whitted to me and it has been a wonderful experience. I suffer from heavy periods and had not seen a GYN in 5 years.. From the moment I stepped into the office I felt safe, and understood Dr. Whitted ran different test on me to make sure everything was O.K. from the regular pap to even u/s they accommodated to my work schedule making it a breeze to schedule all the necessary appointments. I had a biopsy done and they held my hand thru it (literally) providing me the emotional support since it is a rather scary situation. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the office staff. I highly recommend Dr. Whitted he is empathetic and truly dedicated to make his patients feel comfortable and cared for. The office manager Armando is amazing he reassures patients, explains everything also, and makes the patients as well as the doctor feel cared for. Iracema is also an angel she works to to facilitate everything and makes scheduling a breeze .
    Norma Triay Marquez — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407940414
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Whitted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitted has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitted works at Raymond W Whitted MD Mph LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Whitted’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitted. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitted.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

