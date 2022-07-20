Overview

Dr. Raymond Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Primary Care Associates in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.