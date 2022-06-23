Overview of Dr. Raymond Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Raymond Zimmerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Eye Specialists



Dr. Zimmerman works at Affiliated Eye Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.