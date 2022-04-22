Overview

Dr. Raymonda Rastegar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rastegar works at Heartwise Cardiology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.