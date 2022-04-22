Dr. Raymonda Rastegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymonda Rastegar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Heartwise Cardiology148 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The staff was very friendly and answered all my questions regarding my insurance. I lost my insurance card and the staff looked everything up for me and even printed a temp card for me until I receive a new one. Dr. Rastegar was so wonderful! She made me feel comfortable and addressed my concerns. I plan on recommending her to my family!!
About Dr. Raymonda Rastegar, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Rastegar accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastegar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rastegar speaks Arabic.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.