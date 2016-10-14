Overview

Dr. Raymund Banzon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Banzon works at Banzon Family Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.