Dr. Raymund Cuevo, MD

Hematology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
1825 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymund Cuevo, MD

Dr. Raymund Cuevo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 1825 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Cuevo works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cuevo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Hematology Oncology - Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 403, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4395
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group - Hematology Oncology
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 340, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-0733
  3. 3
    Level 4 - Skyline Clinic
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 4, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr. Cuevo and INOVA oncology (Fairfax) team saved my wife. My wife was diagnosed blood cancer early this year. From the diagnosis to the treatment, he was amazing. I thought I might lose my wife but she is recovering from the deadly disease and getting back to the normal life. My wife could have lost her life without excellent care of Dr. Cuevo and the team. I really appreciate for his excellency in curing the disease and strongly recommend him.
    — Oct 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymund Cuevo, MD
    About Dr. Raymund Cuevo, MD

    Hematology
    1825 years of experience
    English
    1003824210
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University Hospital
    Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymund Cuevo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuevo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuevo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuevo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuevo works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cuevo’s profile.

    Dr. Cuevo has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuevo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuevo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuevo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuevo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuevo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

