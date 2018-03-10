Dr. Raymund Yong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymund Yong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymund Yong, MD
Dr. Raymund Yong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They graduated from University of Calgary|University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Yong works at
Dr. Yong's Office Locations
Ambulatory Pavilion2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Long Island City, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yong removed the tumor with NO deficits. It's been a year since the operation - received multiple MRIs with no recurrence. Impressed with the VR presentation showing the tumor in various views along with arterial and functional pathways for planning resection. Also,RN Johanna Vaillancourt- very caring/helpful throughout the process. Leading a very active healthy lifestyle with no side effects from surgery and radiation. I’m truly grateful for Dr. Yong and his team!
About Dr. Raymund Yong, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1063757821
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Neurological Disorders And Stroke
- University of British Columbia
- University of Calgary|University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yong has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.