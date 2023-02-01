Dr. Millan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymundo Millan, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymundo Millan, MD
Dr. Raymundo Millan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Millan works at
Dr. Millan's Office Locations
-
1
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-4440
-
2
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 816-4310
-
3
Ecu Physicians101 Heart Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4611
-
4
Vidant Wound Healing Center3900 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 847-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Nash General Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millan?
have had several hip injections with dr. millan. very personable person, takes time to listen and answer questions, address concerns. highly recommend him
About Dr. Raymundo Millan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053305425
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina Univ
- East Carolina Univ
- Harbor Hospital Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millan works at
Dr. Millan has seen patients for Spinal Cord Injury, Gait Abnormality and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Millan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.