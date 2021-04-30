Dr. Rayna Dyck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rayna Dyck, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch.
Birmingham Office1920 Huntington Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-7332
Skin Wellness Center of Alabama398 Chesser Dr, Chelsea, AL 35043 Directions (205) 678-7518
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Dyck is amazing. She was patient and kind with my daughter. She listened to everything I said about my daughter. She helped us find treatment for her skin. We have been back and forth to several doctors but we got the best results with her.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mayo Med Sch
- Dermatology
Dr. Dyck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.