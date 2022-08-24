Dr. Raynelda Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raynelda Hidalgo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raynelda Hidalgo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Women First Specialists Sc6121 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 792-0209
Presence Saint Joseph Hospital2900 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3000Sunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Hidalgo for 10+ years. she delivered my fist baby and will deliver my second one soon. She is very attentive, informative and just sweet. the wait times are minimal and she makes sure I leave the room with all my questions answered. just love her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Hospital Resurrection Health Care Chicago
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hidalgo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hidalgo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hidalgo has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hidalgo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hidalgo speaks Polish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidalgo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.