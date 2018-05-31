Dr. Raynia McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raynia McGee, MD
Overview of Dr. Raynia McGee, MD
Dr. Raynia McGee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
The Christian Counseling Center1500 Lady St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-1995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
I have been seeing Dr. McGee on a mostly monthly basis for over a year now, and she has literally changed my life dramatically. I have Bipolar disorder and she definitely knows what she is talking about. She does a great job at explaining what certain disorders are and what medications are/do. I never feel rushed and she does a great job at asking the right questions.
About Dr. Raynia McGee, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1558673624
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Psychiatry
